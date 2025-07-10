Tovino Thomas, Cheran-starrer 'Narivetta' completes 50 days in theatres

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Director Anuraj Manohar's critically acclaimed Malayalam action drama 'Narivetta', featuring actors Tovino Thomas, Cheran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead, has now completed a stellar 50-day run in theatres.

Actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram page to share the happy news. Putting up a poster that showed the film had crossed the 50-day milestone, Tovino wrote, "#Narivetta Historic 50Days!"

The Malayalam action drama ‘Narivetta‘, which is based on a true story, hit screens on May 23 this year.

The film triggered huge expecatations as it marked the acting debut of ace Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

The film was about how the administration dealt with a plea from poor tribals seeking the construction of thatched homes and the registration of the land they had been living on for generations.

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film had cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film was by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction was by Bawa and costume design was by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in a post he had put up prior to the release of the film, had said ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍drama. He had then said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he played in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”

