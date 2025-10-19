Tom Holland won’t star as James Bond

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland is out of the race to star as James Bond. The reason behind the same is said to be his watertight contract with Marvel Studios.

The 29-year-old actor has been suggested as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 but his Marvel contract is said to forbid him from taking any parts that could overshadow his lead role in the Spider-Man movies, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told ‘The Sun’, "Tom can't play two superheroes, it just won't happen”. The actor previously suggested that he was open to playing Bond and declared that landing the role would be the "pinnacle" of his career.

Speaking to Gordon Ramsay on YouTube, he said of the rumours, "Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the culinary star then further pressed Tom on the issue. He said, "Can you imagine what’s going to happen to your life if you do? First of all, you’d love that opportunity, right?”

Tom replied, "I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have”.

The 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is set to head into production at Pinewood Studios in the UK in April next year and the story, which is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will centre on the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

The source said, "This is the first Bond of the AI era and the plot is going to reflect that. Writers are going to have some fun. This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh and relevant, especially after such a long break."There's a sense of cautious excitement behind the scenes”.

