Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager season 2' to be out in January 2026

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Video has finally announced the release date for season two of the show "The Night Manager" that will be premiering on January 11, 2026.

While the first three episodes will debut on January 11, 2026, on Prime Video, one new episode will be released every Sunday. The season finale is scheduled for February 1. All six episodes will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Eight years later, Tom Hiddleston is all set to reprise his role as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine. He also serves as an executive producer in the series. The new season of the drama has been filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France.

Season Two of "The Night Manager" will also see Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) in her beloved role as Angela Burr, along with Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror), Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) returning as their popular characters from the original drama.

The new cast members for the season include Golden Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) and Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), alongside Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen), and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid).

The makers have also unveiled the gripping teaser for the upcoming season.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) is now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London. His uneventful life takes a turn after a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

--IANS

pm/