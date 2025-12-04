We wanted to tell a story that feels lived, not performed, says director Vipin Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Director Vipin Radhakrishnan, who has directed the Geetha Kailasam-starrer 'Angammal', says that they wanted to make a film that felt lived and not performed.

Says director Vipin Radhakrishnan, “We wanted to make a film that feels lived, not performed, born from the soil, the voices, and the resilience of real people. Geetha Kailasam approached 'Angammal' with extraordinary conviction. She lived in the village, embraced its rhythms, and internalized every gesture of its women. Her performance is the soul of this film, both delicate and fiercely dignified."

Vipin also goes on to give credit to other members of his film's cast for their fine performances.

"Saran Sakthi stands as a strong pillar of the narrative. Having admired his work in 'Vada Chennai', we knew he carried the emotional agility the role demanded, and he delivered with remarkable intensity. A special mention for Bharani, who has delivered an impeccable performance. His character has pivotal prominence in this movie," he adds.

For the unaware, 'Angammal', which releases on December 5, revolves around a mother whose traditional attire, respected in her village, becomes a point of shame for her son as he anxiously prepares for his in-laws’ visit. What seems small evolves into a deep examination of identity, dignity, womanhood, and the emotional negotiations within a family.

Vipin, who created this hard-hitting tale that its makers are sure will touch the hearts, goes on to explain, "Our ensemble stepped into every moment with sincerity, enduring long nights and unpredictable village weather without hesitation."

Stating that choosing sync-sound was a bold decision, the director says capturing every breath live required absolute discipline from actors and crew.

"Our camera and sound teams met that challenge with deep artistic sensitivity. The music, the visuals, every department collaborated with one shared purpose: truth. And our producers backed that vision wholeheartedly, believing in a film that may appear simple but speaks profoundly about tradition, identity, and pride. Without their support, Angammal would not exist in this form,” he says

The film is being presented by Stone Bench Films in association with Njoy Films & Firo Movie Station.

The film has been written for the screen and directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, adapted from a story by Perumal Murugan, with cinematography by Anjoy Samuel and music & original background score by Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor. It has been produced by Kaarthekeyen S, Firoz Rahim, and Anjoy Samuel, and co-produced by Shamsudeen Khalid and Anu Abraham.

--IANS