Vineeth Srinivasan joins the sets of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi'

Chennai: If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Vineeth Srinivasan has now joined the unit of director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi'.

The film, which features actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, commenced its second schedule of shooting from November 18.

The unit, which had completed the first schedule of the film by the beginning of this month, had originally intended to start the second schedule on November 12. However, the unit had to encounter a slight delay and the schedule started on November 18.

Sources had pointed out that while the schedule began from November 18, Tovino Thomas joined the unit for shooting from November 23. They had then said that Vineeth Srinivasan would join the unit on November 25.

Now, sources have confirmed that the actor has joined the unit and that the entire schedule will be completed in a single stretch.

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers some days ago opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.

