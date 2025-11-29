Suresh Krissna tells Rajinikanth: I’d want to be reborn as a director and hopefully direct another 'Annamalai', 'Baba', 'Baasha'

Chennai: Ace director Suresh Krissna, who has directed Superstar Rajinikanth in blockbusters such as 'Annamalai' and 'Baasha', on Saturday said that if he took another 100 janmas, he'd want to be reborn as a director again to adore Rajinikanth's films "and hopefully direct another 'Annamalai', 'Baba', and 'Baasha'.”

Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, director Suresh Krissna wrote, "Dear Rajni. Sir, when you said you’d choose to be born as Rajnikanth even in 100 janmas, it moved me deeply. If I take 100 janmas, I’d want to be born again as a director .. to adore your films .. and hopefully direct another Annamalai Baba n Baasha. (sic)”

A week ago, the ace director, who is known as much for his soft-spoken and gentle nature as he is known for his blockbuster film, had expressed delight at his film Baasha, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead, having been selected for screening at the 56th IFFI in Goa.

Expressing his happiness, he had, on X, said, "Honoured and grateful that BAASHA has been selected for the 56th IFFI, Goa, celebrating 50 years of Rajinikanth Sir’s legendary journey. A timeless blessing."

The legendary director is now in the process of directing 'Anantha', a spiritual feature film on Sai Baba.

For the unaware, 'Anantha', which has been directed by veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna, is being produced by Girish Krishnamurthy. The upcoming spiritual feature film will feature actors Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Maniratnam in the lead.

Speaking at the music launch event of the film which took place recently, director Suresh Krissna had said, “Words cannot express my happiness today. My heartfelt thanks to Girish for making this project possible. I have directed several commercial films, but when I was told to make a film on Sai Baba and that it should also have commercial appeal — I saw it as a divine challenge."

The director then went on to disclose details of a miracle that had happened in 2009.

"A friend who wanted to make a biopic on Baba took me to Puttaparthi. When I stood before Baba, he looked at me and said in Telugu, ‘Where have you been all these years?’ and I broke down. Two years later, Baba attained samadhi. Years passed, and one morning, Baba appeared in my dream. That same day, my friend told me they had just been discussing making Baba’s film with me," Suresh Krissna said.

The director went on to add that soon after, producer Girish approached him and told him that they must make a film that devotees around the world would celebrate — and even those who didn't know Baba would come to know him.

"I asked for three days to reflect. But the next day, at 3 AM, inspiration struck. In one hour, the entire story flowed through me — as though Baba himself was writing it. The film tells several real-life stories where Baba’s presence and miracles are felt. Deva sir composed a song for the film in just 10 minutes — truly divine grace! Every single day of shooting, we witnessed one miracle after another. I was blessed with a wonderful team who worked tirelessly with devotion. I sincerely believe 'Anantha' will touch every viewer’s heart,” he said, expressing hope.

--IANS