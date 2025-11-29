Sameera Reddy shares the recipe of her 'healthy, chocolatey, & guilt-free cookies'

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy keeps on sharing some healthy yet appetizing recipes with the netizens through her social media posts.

The 'De Dana Dan' actress dropped the recipe of her healthy, chocolatey, and guilt-free cookies on her official Instagram handle.

Sameera claimed that these cookies are perfect to curb snack time cravings while maintaining your diet.

"When cravings hit but you’re keeping it clean, these cookies prove snack time can still be sweet (sic)", she wrote the caption.

To make the above-mentioned cookies, the ingredients needed are - 100g mashed banana, 45g oats, a handful of chopped dates, and a handful of chocolate chips.

The 'Musafir' actress further informed that we can also add a scoop of protein powder (30grams) to make the cookies more protein-packed.

The process to make these cookies goes like this - first, one needs to preheat the oven to 180°C. After this, take a bowl and mix all the ingredients together until well combined.

Next, line a baking tray with parchment paper and spoon the mixture into 6–8 round portions, shaping them into cookies. Do not forget to flatten each one slightly.

Let the cookies bake for around 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

Going through Sameera's social media, you will come across several such recipes.

Earlier this month, Sameera published a witty post sharing the benefits of coconut water.

Calling it “nature’s OG sports drink", she pointed out how coconut water helps with hydration, heart health, and post-workout recovery.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a fun video in which the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress plucks a fresh coconut from a tree in her garden and sips the water straight from the shell. The hilarious clip shows Sameera's funny expressions as her trainer shares the benefits of coconut water.

“Just drink it, don’t Google it You don’t need Google to tell you coconut water’s a W. But since we’re here...Great for hydration Replenishes electrolytes Supports heart health Helps post-workout recovery Nature’s OG sports drink, straight from the shell. Now go sip it before someone starts explaining it again (sic),” the post was captioned.

--IANS