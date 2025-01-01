Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside His Chennai Home on New Year 2025

Chennai: On the occasion of the New Year, megastar Rajinikanth took a moment to greet the throngs of fans who gathered outside his residence in Chennai, eager to catch a glimpse of their idol.

The megastar's presence was a special moment for his fans who celebrated the arrival of 2025.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also took to social media platforms to extend their New Year wishes to fans.

Earlier on 12 December, Rajinikanth celebrated his 74th birthday, with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor. SRK posted a throwback picture with Rajinikanth, reminiscing about a time when the two icons enjoyed an event together.

In the post, Shah Rukh Khan described Rajinikanth as "the coolest of the cool" and "the bossest of all the bosses."

"To the man, the legend, and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!! Thank you for inspiring us," SRK wrote.

He also wished Rajinikanth continued health and happiness, saying, "Be healthy and know you are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir."

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With a career that spans over four decades, the actor has not only graced Tamil cinema but has also appeared in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and even English films.

His signature style, unmatched charisma, and larger-than-life characters have made him a household name across India and abroad.

As part of the celebrations for his 74th birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the "Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple" in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11, just ahead of his birthday.

The statue depicts Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai. (ANI)