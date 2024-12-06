Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance post wedding seek blessings at temple

Hyderabad (Telengana): Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala who got married to each other on December 4 stepped out to seek blessings at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

Visuals captured by the shutterbugs showed both Naga and Sobhita decked up in ethnic attire. Nagarjuna, the father of Naga Chaitanya accompanied the newlyweds to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam.

While Naga was dressed in a traditional white pancha, Sobhita opted for a yellow saree.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday solemnized their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

The 'Dhootha' actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. (ANI)