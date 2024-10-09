Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passes away, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays condolences

Kollam (Kerala): Renowned Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at the age of 88 at a hospital in Kollam on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences on the demise of the veteran actor. Recalling his illustrious career, the CM noted that Madhavan was a versatile actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The Chief Minister also remembered that even during his later years spent at Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan, Madhavan continued acting in TV serials, according to the CMO.

Also Read: 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer talks about her breast cancer diagnosis; she is now cancer free

The veteran actor contributed to over 600 films throughout his illustrious career. He came into the film industry playing villain roles; later, he started doing comedy roles and then switched to character roles. He worked in film like 'Raagam', 'Kaamam Krodham Moham', 'Pennpada', 'Love Letter', 'Chandanachola', 'Light House', 'Chirikkudukka', 'Dheerasameere Yamuna Theere', 'Anugraham', 'Anubhoothikalude Nimisham', 'Aanakkalari', among others.

He also served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

He was recently on a ventilator due to stomach-related ailments.

—ANI