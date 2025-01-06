'KGF' Star Yash Unveils New Poster for 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' Ahead of Birthday

Mumbai: Ahead of his birthday, 'KGF' star Yash on Monday unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'.

The poster shows a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke.



"Unleashing him...," he captioned the poster.

The cryptic message, laden with dark, existential allure, draws attention to the date 8-1-25, and the time 10:25 AM, when the makers promise to unveil something special for Yash's fans on his birthday.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. Geetu Mohandas has come on board to direct it.

Meanwhile, recently, Yash penned a note requesting his fans not to display any "grand gestures and gatherings" to make him feel special as there have been some "unfortunate incidents" in the past.

The celebrated actor further said that the "greatest gift" for him is knowing their fans are safe.

For the unversed, three of Yash's fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of the star on his last birthday. At that time, Yash stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and extended all necessary help possible to them.

In his letter, Yash wished his fans a Happy New Year and emphasized that his happiness lies in knowing that his well-wishers are thriving and pursuing their goals, rather than engaging in extravagant displays.

"As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too. It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy," he wrote.

"I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025," added Yash. (ANI)