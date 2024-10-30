Karnataka high court grants interim bail to actor Darshan for six weeks in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail for six weeks to jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas, accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case.

Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the interim bail application filed by Darshan to enable him to undergo surgery.

The High Court has directed Darshan to surrender his passport before the trial court.

The court also directed him to appear before a hospital of his choice and submit a report of his medical condition within one week to the court, including details of treatment that he would have to undergo.

Actor Darshan will come out of jail after 131 days. Reacting to the bail, counsel of actor Darshan Sunil Kumar said, 'We will come to know only after we get the order copy, we will submit the passport, we have to fulfil some of the procedures for the release of Darshan on bail, we will do that."

"Our argument was that he had issues in L5, and S1. He has had this pain for a long time, now we will have to fight for regular bail, he has a spinal problem, First Darshan has to be admitted to the hospital and then within a week report has to be submitted. In a sealed envelope report was submitted related to checkups." he added.

Darshan has been named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy case, where a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court reserved its order on the actor's bail application.

Actor Darshan was earlier transferred to Bellary Jail after a photo of him with a rowdy-sheeter in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail went viral. In response, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "If this person is being given extra privileges, it is wrong. Officers who have facilitated such privileges should be held accountable."

Seven prison officials were suspended following orders from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

—ANI