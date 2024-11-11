Kamal Haasan requests his fans to stop attaching prefixes like 'Ulaganayagan' to his name

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday issued a statement urging fans, audience, media, and members of the film industry to refrain from using tags like 'Ulaganayagan' while mentioning his name.

He also requested everyone to simply refer to him as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.

Read: https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1855832318268567619?

In a lengthy note. Kamal Haasan wrote, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

Speaking about his constant learning graph in cinema, he continued, "The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual, and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn, and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audiences who make it what it is--a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories."

Kamal Haasan shared that it's his "humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art."

"I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of the film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us--the lovers of this beautiful artform," he concluded.

This isn't the first time when an actor of such stature asked his/her fans to refrain from using a specific title.

Earlier, Ajith Kumar penned an open letter to his supporters, requesting that they no longer refer to him as 'Thala' or any other nickname.

—ANI