First single 'Gira Gira Gingiraagirey' from Pradeep Advaitham's sports drama 'Champion' is a mellifluous delight

Hyderabad: The makers of director Pradeep Advaitham's sports drama 'Champion' on Wednesday released 'Gira Gira Gingiraagirey', the mellifluous first single from the film, in which actors Pradeep Advaitham and Anaswara Rajan play the lead.

Production house Swapna Cinemas took to its X timeline to share the lyrical video for the first track. It wrote, "Let this enchanting melody fill your hearts with love. Presenting the First Single #GiraGiraGingiraagirey from #Champion. In Cinemas Worldwide on 25th DECEMBER 2025."

The track, the music of which has been composed by Mickey J Meyer, is a soothing melodic delight. Ram Miriyala’s charismatic vocals lend a charm to the lyrics of Shyam Kasarla, making the number's retention value to go up. The song beautifully captures the world and spirit of Chandrakala (played by Anaswara Rajan).

The film is a joint production between Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting it.

While the teaser introduced audiences to the fierce determination of Michael C Williams, a glimpse video that the makers released for this single introduced Chandrakala as a strong-willed village belle with dreams much bigger than her surroundings. She longs to shine as a drama artist and eventually establish her own troupe.

Anaswara Rajan's scenes radiate charm, ambition, and liveliness, making it clear that her character is very pivotal to the plot. The song also showcases some delightful chemistry between the characters of Roshan and Anaswara, positioning their love story as a central, heartwarming layer of 'Champion'.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. While music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer, production design is by National Award winner Thota Tharani. Cinematography is by R Madhie, who brings the visuals to life with immersive frames and striking color palettes, and editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

'Champion' is scheduled to hit screens on Christmas on December 25, this year.

