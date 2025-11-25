Actress Rakshana Induchoodan's look as Draupathi Devi from Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' released

Chennai: The makers of director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' have now released the striking first look of actress Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The character, positioned at a crucial narrative intersection in director Mohan G.'s vision, brings a fresh layer of dramatic depth and emotional weight to the film. With this reveal, the team sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most defining roles in the franchise.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Within this grand reconstruction of the past, the introduction of Draupathi Devi becomes an anchor point that connects the emotional essence of the first film with the expansive narrative arc of the sequel.

Rakshana Induchoodan sports a look that is both dignified and commanding, capturing the cultural depth, poise, and strength associated with the character. Her portrayal is designed to deepen the historical and emotional layers of the storyline, bringing a strong feminine force into the film’s dramatic core.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

Sources say that post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace and that the makers have plans to unveil more details in the coming days.

