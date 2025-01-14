Actress Anshu Defends Director Trinadha Rao Amid Controversy, Calls Him The Loveliest Man

Hyderabad: Actress Anshu has come forward to address the controversy surrounding Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's recent remarks about her physical appearance at the teaser launch event of 'Mazaka'.

In a self-recorded video message, Anshu clarified that the comments made by Rao were misinterpreted and emphasized that the director treated her with respect and kindness throughout the filming process.

During the 'Mazaka' teaser launch in Hyderabad on Sunday, director Trinadha Rao made remarks about Anshu's physical appearance that were widely criticized by the public.

Rao had said, "When she came as a heroine in a movie, I could not believe it. Is she still like that? She is thin now, I only asked her to eat some food and increase weight because it is not enough for Telugu (audience). Everything should be in big sizes. It's okay. She has improved a bit, she will improve more by next time."

The comments quickly sparked a backlash on social media, with many calling them derogatory and body-shaming.

In response to the criticism, Rao released a self-recorded video apologizing for his remarks.

"The comments made by me in the Mazaka teaser release event were not intentional, and I only did it to make everyone laugh. But because several women are hurt, I unconditionally apologize for those comments," he said.

Anshu, who is making her return to the Telugu film industry after two decades with 'Mazaka', released a self-recorded video to express her thoughts on the matter.

In a video, she assured her fans and the public that the director's words had been taken out of context.

"I am grateful for the teaser launch of Mazaka. I am so grateful for all the love, and I cannot wait to entertain you all after such a long time," adding, "I know there were some stories out on Trinadha Rao's comments. I really want to assure you that he is the loveliest man on the planet. He really is. I believe his words may have been taken out of context."

She further added, "He has treated me as a member of his family. I have worked on this movie for 60 days, and I have been given nothing but respect, love, and lots of good wishes. So please, everybody, if we can put this to bed because I am so excited about the movie, and I feel we should all watch the film for all the right reasons."

Anshu also praised Trinadha Rao, and said, "Trinadha sir has been an absolute pleasure to work with. I could not have asked for a better director to bring me back to the Telugu film industry, and I am very grateful that he has been guiding me through this process. I have nothing but love and gratitude for him and the entire team."

Anshu, who is making her return to the screen after two decades with 'Mazaka', also starring Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh, had a notable appearance in the 2002 hit film 'Manmadhudu' where she starred alongside Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre. (ANI)