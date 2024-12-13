Actor Allu Arjun Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Theatre Stampede Tragedy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): Cine Star Allu Arjun has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Friday in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

Reacting to the arrest of actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad, Advocate Suresh Babu said, "...Court has sent him to 14-day remand."

Speaking on the arrest of actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman in Sandhya theatre, a lawyer, Advocate Rajesh on Friday said that Allu Arjun's lawyer had argued in the court that he had no knowledge or intention to commit such offences and that the alleged offences mentioned in the FIR registered against him are not even applicable on the accused.

"Allu Arjun was brought before the court...His lawyer argued that Allu Arjun had no knowledge or intention to commit such offences. He said that the alleged offences mentioned in the FIR do not apply to the accused...," said a lawyer, Advocate Rajesh.

Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The incident, which led to the death of one woman and injuries to her son, prompted a police investigation, culminating in the arrest of three individuals, and now the actor himself.

Earlier in the day, the actor was brought to the Chikkadpally police station for questioning in connection with the incident. His father, Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present at the station during the proceedings.

The stampede occurred when fans rushed into Sandhya Theatre following Allu Arjun's arrival ahead of the film's premiere.

The deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Revathi, was fatally injured during the chaos. Her son, Shreethej, was also hospitalized with injuries. Police attempted to control the crowd with a mild lathi charge, but the incident resulted in public shock and grief.

In addition to the arrest of Allu Arjun, the police have apprehended three individuals connected to the incident. The police had filed a case at Chikkadpally police station, citing dangerous crowd management practices that contributed to the tragic event. (ANI)