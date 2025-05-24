To me, the sunflower represents a crush, says director Ram

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers Ram, who recently released 'Sunflower', the first single from his eagerly-awaited upcoming film 'Paranthu Po', has now opened up on his love for sunflowers, saying that to him, the flower represents a crush.

On Saturday, Ram issued a statement in which he spoke about the recently released video clip 'Sunflower'. He clarified 'Sunflower' was not a single nor was it a teaser as the clip included a few scenes from the film 'Paranthu Po'.

The ace director, who is known for having delivered critically films such as Katradhu Tamizh, Taramani and Thanga Meengal, said, "Our film, Paranthu Po is set to release on July 4th. The first single from the film has been released, and we’ve titled it “Sunflower – not a single, not a teaser” since it includes a few scenes from the film."

"Like many others, I also have a deep fondness for sunflowers. I got the rare opportunity to shoot in a sunflower field during a July sunrise in my first film itself. We filmed the song 'Innum Oru Iravu' from Kattradhu Tamizh in the sunflower fields of Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh.

"I wanted to film a few shots for 'Ananda Yaazhai' from 'Thanga Meengal' in a sunflower field too, but the sunflower blooming season didn’t align with our shoot. So instead, we climbed the misty mountains of Achankovil, Kerala to shoot that song. The same thing happened with 'Peranbu.' I wanted a house in the middle of a sunflower field, but due to the same seasonal issues, we changed it to a house by a lake in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu," he said before going on to give details of how the sunflower came to be a part of his upcoming film 'Paranthu Po'.

"The sunflower organically came into Paranthu Po’s story. Even though we missed the peak blooming season, we still managed to find a small garden in Mysore, Karnataka and a single sunflower in Annur, Tamil Nadu. I have understood that my desire of capturing sunflowers in cinema will only grow with each film I direct because that’s the speciality of sunflowers.

"Whether you have the privilege of seeing a single sunflower, a field full of them, or even just think about them — the joy and excitement they bring are the same. The golden glow of sunflowers reminds me of that untamed young affection we used to call puppy love in our time — a feeling our daughters and sons today call a crush. To me, the sunflower is the flower which represents a crush," he said.

Stating that the song 'Sunflower' was the crossover of a father’s childhood and his son’s childhood, the director said that when Paranthu Po releases on July 4, sunflowers would be blooming everywhere as it’ll be the season of sunflowers.

"Come watch Paranthu Po with sunflowers," he said and went on to add that the film's cast Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Aju Varghese, Vijay Yesudas, and "a team of naughty little brats will be waiting for you."

The song 'Sunflower' has been penned by Madhan Karky and rendered by Vijay Yesudas in the music of Santhosh Dhayanithi.

--IANS

mkr/