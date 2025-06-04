TN Govt allows early morning release for Haasan's movie ‘Thug Life’ amid language row

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday granted permission to the makers of 'Thug Life', the much-anticipated film by veteran film-maker Mani Ratnam and superstar Kamal Haasan, to hold special early morning screenings on the day of its release — Thursday, June 5.

The decision was made following a formal request submitted by Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan’s production house backing the movie.

According to the government’s order, the film will be allowed to have five shows on the day of release, with the first show beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the last one concluding by 2 a.m. on Friday.

Special screenings outside the standard time slots are typically granted to big-budget or high-profile films in Tamil Nadu, particularly when led by popular stars or renowned film-makers.

The announcement, however, comes at a time when 'Thug Life' is facing controversy over a statement made by Kamal Haasan during the film’s audio launch.

The actor-politician claimed that “Kannada is born out of Tamil,” a remark that sparked strong reactions in Karnataka.

The Karnataka High Court recently suggested that Kamal issue an apology, but the star has refused to do so.

However, the superstar wrote a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday stating that the row over his remarks on origins of Kannada language is a result of a misunderstanding. In his letter, Kamal Haasan also maintained that he is against the dominance of one language over another.

As a result of the actor's refusal to issue an outright apology, the film’s release in Karnataka has been postponed indefinitely.

Despite the controversy, 'Thug Life' is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.

The project marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, following their legendary 1987 collaboration 'Nayakan', considered a milestone in Indian cinema.

The gangster drama features a star-studded cast, including Silambarasan T.R. in a key role, alongside Trisha, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, and Ali Fazal.

The music for the film has been composed by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman, further adding to the excitement around the release.

'Thug Life' is a joint production of Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and will be distributed by Red Giant Movies.

With high expectations from fans and film critics alike, the movie's performance at the box office — particularly in Tamil Nadu — will be closely watched as it hits the screens tomorrow.

--IANS

aal/rad