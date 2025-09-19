TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dhanush pay homage to late actor Robo Shankar

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and well known actor and director Dhanush were among scores of people who paid homage to actor and comedian Robo Shankar, whose sudden and unexpected demise on Thursday plunged the Tamil film industry in gloom.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also a well known actor and producer in the Tamil film industry, paid tribute to the mortal remains of the actor at his residence.

Taking to his social media timelines to express his condolence, Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of actor Robo Shankar and pointed out that he had paid his respects to the late actor at his residence.

Paying tribute to Robo Shankar, who he said was truly remarkable, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled that the late actor had started his journey as a stage performer, achieved success on the small screen, and had gone on to entertain Tamil audiences with his realistic humour in the film industry.

"We extend our condolences and solace to his grieving family, friends, the artistic community, and fans," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Actor Dhanush too arrived at the residence of the late actor, to pay his last respects. A visibly pained Dhanush was seen consoling the family members of the actor who were in a state of shock and grief.

Several actors and film industry professionals have condoled the demise of actor Robo Shankar.

For the unaware, well known Tamil film actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in the city for a complex abdominal condition passed away on Thursday.

He was 46 years old.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.

The body of the actor has been kept at his residence for the public to pay homage. The last rites of the actor are to be performed on Friday afternoon.

