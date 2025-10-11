TN CM Stalin presents Kalaimamani awards to Sai Pallavi, SJ Suryah and Anirudh

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Kalaimamani awards were presented on Saturday in a grand ceremony held in Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attended the event, organised by the Tamil Nadu 'Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram', and personally distributed the honours to distinguished artists from various fields of performing arts.

Actor Sai Pallavi received the award for Best Actress, S.J. Suryah was honoured as Best Actor, and music director Anirudh Ravichander received the award for Best Music Composer.

Veteran artists and emerging talents from across Tamil Nadu were also recognised for their contributions to cinema, theatre and music.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Stalin said that he was delighted to participate in the prestigious function and to present awards to some of the most talented artists of the state.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all Kalaimamani award winners. This award is not merely a token of appreciation but an acknowledgment of years of artistic dedication and contribution," he added.

The Chief Minister remarked that while gold prices fluctuate every day, the value of the Kalaimamani title remains constant and priceless because it represents the highest honour bestowed by Tamil Nadu.

"The Kalaimamani award is more valuable than gold, for it is given by the people and government of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Highlighting the inclusiveness of the awards, Stalin added that both 90-year-old veteran artiste Muthukannammal and young composer Anirudh were among the recipients.

"This shows that our government honours both senior and emerging talents equally," he said.

Recalling a tribute event organised for music legend Ilaiyaraaja, Stalin added, "Ilaiyaraaja once asked me why I have such deep affection for him. It is because we love art, Tamil, and being Tamil."

He urged artists to continue spreading Tamil art and culture across the world.

"If language perishes, so will the culture and identity of a nation. Let us protect our arts, our language, our hearts, and our country," he said.

Stalin also announced that the financial assistance for senior Kalaimamani awardees living in hardship has been increased to Rs 1 lakh, reaffirming his government's commitment to supporting artists across generations.

