‘TMKOC’ makers clarify Bhavya Gandhi is not returning to the show

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The makers of the superhit television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have clarified that actor Bhavya Gandhi isn’t returning to the show.

The actor essayed the role of Tapu, the son of the iconic character of Jethalal (essayed by Dilip Joshi). However, he left the show in 2017, and was replaced by Nitish Bhaluni.

Earlier, certain sections of the media reported that Bhavya Gandhi is returning to the show.

The production house of the show issued an official statement, as they said, “We would like to clarify that the reports suggesting Bhavya Gandhi’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are completely untrue. The recent buzz around his comeback is purely speculative and aimed at creating unwarranted gossip. Such rumours often circulate, and we urge viewers and members of the media to avoid giving them attention. Our current Tapu, Nitish Bhaluni, is doing a fantastic job, and audiences have been wholeheartedly appreciating his performance and energy on screen”.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under Neela Film Productions, continues to entertain and connect with audiences across generations. We truly value the love, nostalgia, and unwavering support that fans continue to express for the show and its characters. We would also like to reiterate that any official announcements regarding the cast will be made solely through Neela Film Productions”, they added.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of India’s longest-running and most loved sitcoms. The show blends comedy with social messages, focusing on everyday issues faced by common people. Its central characters, Jethalal, Daya, Taarak Mehta, Bhide, Popatlal, and others, reflect India’s diversity and quirks. Over the years, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, offering light-hearted entertainment while promoting unity, optimism, and community harmony with its family-friendly humor, positive values, and memorable catchphrases.

In the past, many actors have exited the show.

--IANS

