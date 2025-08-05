Tisca Chopra explores south Mumbai lanes with her Delhi friend

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra, who is known for ‘Taare Zameen Par’, is catching the “Bombay Vibes” and indulging in some “Fine Wine”. The actress recently went exploring the Mumbai downtown with one of her friends.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her visit to one of the cafes of south Mumbai, Cafe Mondegar, next to the iconic Regal cinema at the Colaba Causeway.

She also penned a long note in the caption as she spoke about the charm of the place, and how the cafe has been able to preserve its elements.

She wrote, “Took my dilliwaali @ashawithsmile on a Mumbai sightseeing spree, and of course @cafemondegar or Mondy’s had to be on the list.. Set up in 1932 and still run by the Yazdegardi fam, this retro gem hasn’t lost its charm in the least .. The OG jukebox is still spinning, and iconic #MarioMiranda murals still watch over the chaos—sketched by the master, brought to life by his J.J. Art students .. #CafeMondegar #BombayVibes #finewine”.

Colaba Causeway is a bustling commercial street in the South Mumbai area. The street is originally a causeway or land link between Colaba and Old Woman's Island, two of the original seven islands of Mumbai. The other islands were Mahim, Worli, Mazgaon, Parel, and Isle of Bombay.

Colaba Causeway is close to the Fort area, and to the east of Cuffe Parade, an upmarket neighbourhood in South Mumbai. Many famous landmarks of Mumbai like the Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, CST building. The Leopold Cafe which was under attack during the 26/11 attacks of Mumbai, is also on the Colaba Causeway.

