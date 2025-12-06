Timothee Chalamet dances to Soulja Boy’s track on 'Marty Supreme' press tour

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is currently on a press tour for his upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme’, made it abundantly clear that he's got the steps down to Soulja Boy's ‘Crank That’.

The actor appeared at an entertainment convention in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to promote ‘Marty Supreme’ on Friday, December 5.

He fired up the crowd with a high-energy take on rapper Soulja Boy's eponymous dance, inspired by the 2007 track ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In footage shared to X from the convention, the actor can be seen taking the stage in a green and yellow pullover.

As per ‘People’, the second he hits the dance's first steps, the crowd breaks out into deafening cheers. In another clip, Chalamet removes his pullover, revealing a grey hoodie with ‘USA’ printed on the back, and tosses the jacket to a fan in the crowd. He then pulls off the hoodie, throwing it to another fan, to reveal a white tank top as he greets the crowd with an enthusiastic "Yeah”.

This isn't the first time that Chalamet's shown off his Soulja Boy skills. In December 2024, the ‘A Complete Unknown’ actor appeared on the podcast ‘The Broski Report’, where he cranked it alongside host Brittany Broski, teaching her the dance's signature moves along the way.

The actor’s enthusiasm for dancing has been well-documented. In 2021, his ‘Dune’ co-star Zendaya shared that she and Chalamet had dance parties in her hotel room during filming. He also did a lot of dancing in his turn as Willy Wonka in the 2023 film ‘Wonka’.

And, like Soulja Boy, the actor once had ambitions as a rapper. In 2012, he performed as his alter-ego, Lil Timmy Tim, at an event held at his alma mater, New York's LaGuardia High School.

In recent weeks, he's been busy promoting the release of Marty Supreme, the Josh Safdie film in which he portrays the titular character, a table tennis champion with a dream "no one respects”, as per the official synopsis.

‘Marty Supreme’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25.

--IANS

aa/