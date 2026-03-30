Tim Curry reveals one of his 'great regrets'

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Actor Tim Curry, who has played many villainous roles such as Pennywise the clown in It, Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the meddling concierge in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, has talked about his one big regret in his career.

Read More

In an interview at The Academy’s Margaret Herrick Library, Curry talked about some of the roles he auditioned for but ultimately didn’t get and shared he had some disappointments when he was passed for the villains, reports people.com.

Asked about auditioning for the role of Marv in Home Alone, which ultimately went to Daniel Stern, he shares that he met the director, Chris Columbus.

“I actually met Chris Columbus, who apparently had the only two albums of mine and was a bit of a fan. Nobody else had ever bought them,” Curry shared.

Though he ultimately didn't land the villain role in the holiday classic, Curry joined Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, joking that he "made it.”

He also tried out for the role of Malcolm in Jurassic Park, though it went to Jeff Goldblum. Curry was then considered for the role of Scar in The Lion King, which he said “would have been nice.”

Curry did not land the role, and Scar was portrayed by Jeremy Irons.

“My voice career was due to the lady who is now my manager, Marsha," he said. "I really had a good time doing it.”

There was also a scrapped project called Crusade, which never “came to be,” but in the notes, the actor recounted that the casting director wrote, “Tim Curry is not fat enough.”

“The only time that any casting director has said that,” Curry quipped.

In the same interview, Curry revealed one of his “great regrets” when it comes to roles but for a film he wasn't able to get an audition for.

“I read the script of Silence of the Lambs, and I desperately wanted to play Hannibal Lecter," he admitted.

“My agent couldn't get me in the room, but Tony Hopkins did a great job.”

--IANS

dc/