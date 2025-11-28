Tillotama Shome calls her Goa experience with Jim Sarbh 'Incredible'

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome was on a Goa getaway with fellow actor Jim Sarbh. Describing her experience as 'Incredible', she revealed that although they did not visit the famous Goa beaches, their trip turned out to be super fun.

"What an incredible Goa experience! We didn’t do the beach and yet it was super fun!!! (sic)," the caption on her post read.

Revealing all the factors that made her stay so much fun, Tillotama shared in her own words, "An exclusive experience in every way, indeed! @birdsongmoira : has our hearts with their home away from home model. @cyclingzens : we cycled in the quiet and kayaked through mangroves. What a morning!"

She further revealed that the villa she stayed in had a beautiful route. Elaborating on the same, she added, "Definitely coming back to you...."

The 'Sir' actress shared that during their stay, they ended up eating at places they had not even heard of before.

Tillotama's caption read, "We ate at places we hadn’t heard of before thanks to @maanavdev who organised a Panjim crawl. Definitely going back to @miskibargoa @antonioat31 @casalusitanagoa."

She and Sarbh even took a boat journey to a fishing village, where they explored the exquisite local flavours of the place.

"@soul.travelling took us on a boat to a fishing village for local flavours which we couldn’t get enough of!", she added.

They concluded their Goa trip by enjoying live music, along with good food and cocktails, on their last night in the place.

Sharing her experience, Tillotama stated, "@village36goa : what a perfect last night with live music and top notch cocktails + food."

It must be noted that although Tillotama and Sarbh have not shared screen space yet, the two came together for the movie "Baksho Bondi".

The project has been jointly produced by both of them, with Tillotama playing the lead.

