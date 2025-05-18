'Tikitaka' is a movie that demands a lot of sweat and blood, says Asif Ali

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor Asif Ali has now penned a heart touching and inspiring post on the phenomenal amount of effort he has had to make to play the lead character of John Denver in his upcoming Malayalam film 'Tikitaka'.

The actor took to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on how he had to physically transform himself for the lead role and how, an accident on the sets of the film in 2023 left him bedridden and put him out of action, making all his effort at physically transforming himself for the role go waste.

Asif has now disclosed that he has put in an incredible amount of effort to again transform himself for the role, this time with a healing leg from meniscus and ligament tears. The actor has happily disclosed that shooting for the film is on in full swing and that it would release by the year end.

Asif Ali wrote, "Dear Family, When John Denver came to me, I was instantly in love with the fighter in him - his resilience, the way he endures through challenges, and how he always refuses to give up. Little did I know that my journey with the character would take me through a similar path on a personal level.

"'Tikitaka' is a movie that demands a lot of sweat and blood. For me, it was a journey of several months to physically transform and master the art of fighting. I think I can confidently say that I gave it my all. When we started rolling in 2023, an unfortunate accident hit me during fight training, followed by bedridden days, several weeks on a wheelchair, and the worst part-losing all the progress I had made over a year to prepare for the character. Unlike John Denver, I cried like a child on the hospital bed," Asif Ali said.

The actor further added, "Eighteen months later, we're rolling in full swing again, and I've endured the process once more to meet what the movie demands-more sweat and blood-this time with a healing leg from meniscus and ligament tears.

"'Tikitaka' will be all yours by the end of this year. Before that, I can't resist sharing my excitement about what we're working on. This movie demands a lot of conviction and effort, not just from the actors but everyone involved. While Malayalam cinema is enjoying a golden wave, we're attempting to provide a never-before experience-to create an unapologetic commercial cinema for the mass euphoria of the big screen, loaded with action. I expect all the support from those who love cinema."

