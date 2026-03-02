Tiger Shroff’s 36th b'day gets extra love as dad Jackie Shroff shares 'cub' moments

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) As action hero Tiger Shroff turned 36 on Monday, his father Jackie Shroff marked the occasion with a heartfelt gesture, sharing a handful of adorable, unseen baby pictures of his “cub” on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff shared a heartwarming series of photographs tracing son Tiger's journey from being a baby to adulthood.

The images capture tender moments from Tiger’s childhood to more recent frames of him confidently standing beside his father at work. A few pictures also feature the young actor with his late grandparents and sister Krishna Shroff.

Overwhelmed at how quickly his son has grown, Jackie chose to forgo a caption altogether, letting a simple red heart emoji convey what words could not.

Tiger made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War.

He tasted failure with big-budget actions films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4. He has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019.

His last film was Baaghi 4 directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

