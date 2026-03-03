Tiger Shroff shares shirtless pic flaunting six-pack abs, expresses gratitude for birthday love

Mumbai March 3 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff has taken to his social media account to express heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers as he celebrated his birthday on the 2nd of March.

The actor, thanking them all for showering him with love and blessings, penned a note of appreciation.

He wrote, “Another whirl around the sun. thank you so much for all your love and wishes!stay healthy stay blessed.”

In the picture shared by Tiger, he is seen flaunting his chiselled physique while performing a gravity-defying stunt.

On the occasion of Tiger's birthday, his mother Ayesha Shroff, Jackie Shroff, actor Akshay Kumar had penned beautiful notes on their respective social media accounts.

Ayesha Shroff, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her son on social media.

Ayesha, in her sweet birthday post, wished and wrote, "Happy birthday, Tiger (red heart emoji) I hope this coming year sees all your dreams coming true (Flower emoji) (sic).”

Earlier in the day yesterday, Tiger's actor father, Jackie Shroff, also commemorated his son's special day by sharing a couple of unseen baby pictures of his “cub” on Instagram.

The album covered Tiger's journey from being an adorable baby boy to adulthood.

Keeping things simple, Jackie used a red heart emoji as the caption.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also compiled a lovely birthday post for his “younger brother” Tiger.

Akshay dropped a still from their movie "Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan" on social media, a long with the caption, “Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff More than a co-star, you’re like my younger brother. Keep smashing goals on volleyball courts and in life. Love & prayers.”

