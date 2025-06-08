Tiger Shroff celebrates Sonam Bajwa’s ‘first step’ into Hindi cinema on the sets of ‘Baaghi 4’

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa took to social media to share a glimpse of the celebrations for her film ‘Housefull 5’ on the sets of her next project, “Baaghi 4.”

The 'Jinde Meriye' actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude as she marked a special milestone with the release of ‘Housefull 5,’ her first venture into Hindi cinema. Sharing her feelings on social media, Sonam Bajwa posted a video featuring Tiger Shroff from the sets of their upcoming action drama. In the clip, the 'War' actor could be heard saying, “Congratulations to the ‘Housefull 5’, the film is getting a massive response. Sajid Sir, Sanju Sir and Sonam congratulations.” Tiger shared a warm hug with Sonam Bajwa, who cut the celebratory cake and offered the first bite to Shroff. The ‘Baaghi’ actor also added the popular song ‘Laal Pari’ as the background score.

Sonam Bajwa also thanked key figures who supported her journey, including co-star Tiger Shroff, director A. Harsha, and the entire team of ‘Baaghi 4’ for their celebration. Sonam added that she felt truly fortunate to have worked with veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in both ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Baaghi 4.’

Sharing the video, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress wrote, “My heart is full and overwhelmed with gratitude. Housefull 5 will always be special — my first step into Hindi films , and what a beautiful welcome it’s been Thank you Sajid sir. Thank you @tigerjackieshroff @nimmaaharsha Sir and the entire team of #Baaghi4 for this wonderful celebration! Truly grateful to have worked with @duttsanjay sir on both the films!.”

“Housefull 5” features an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama hit theatres on June 6.

Speaking of Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film ‘Baaghi 4,’ the action drama, directed by A. Harsha, is all set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025. The film marks Bajwa’s first on-screen collaboration with Tiger Shroff.

--IANS

ps/