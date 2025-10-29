Tiger Shroff celebrates his love for action with memories in the mountains

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of his action-packed memories from the mountains.

The War actor, known for his high-octane stunts, posted a rare and unseen throwback moment from his film “Ganapath” that perfectly captured his love for adventure and adrenaline. Taking to Instagram, Shroff posted a video where he is seen covering his eyes with a cloth while fighting an opponent. He showcased his impressive martial arts skills during an intense fight sequence. For the caption, he simply wrote, “Memories in the mountains.”

The text on the clip read, “For Tim Man.” For the unversed, Tim Man is a Swedish actor and fight scene choreographer.

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff is known for performing high-octane action stunts in Bollywood. Regarded as one of the leading action heroes of his generation, he often shares videos of his daring stunts and training sessions on social media.

A few weeks ago, the ‘Heropanti’ actor in an Instagram post revealed that he never relied on body doubles or VFX, depending solely on intense preparation for every stunt he performed onscreen. Tiger, son of veteran star Jackie Shroff, credited his skills to hard work and divine blessing.

He had shared a video showcasing himself performing an action-packed stunt sequence and captioned it, “No body double…no vfx…just a lot of prep in every sequence i do. and blessed with the ability from the man above (sic).”

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action-packed entertainer “Baaghi 4,” directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

“Baaghi 4” was released in theatres on 5 September 2025. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ revenge action drama “Lag Ja Gale” with Janhvi Kapoor.

