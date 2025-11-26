Tiger Shroff calls it an ‘honour’ to perform for soldiers and their families

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said he was deeply grateful for the chance to perform for soldiers and their families, calling the experience one he will always carry with him.

Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dancing on Vande Mataram by Vishal Mishra. The actor thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Amruta Fadnavis for inviting him to be part of the special evening, and shared how the atmosphere, charged with pride and emotion, made the moment unforgettable.

Tiger wrote as the caption: “What an honour to perform for our soldiers and their families, and at such an iconic venue. Thank you to our honourable chief minister @cmomaharashtra_ and dear amruta ji @amruta.fadnavis for including me in this unforgettable evening.”

Tiger was recently seen in the film Baaghi 4, an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

Tiger, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti in 2014. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War.

This was followed by a series of unsuccessful big-budget actioners such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4 which has in-turn led to a career decline.

He was also seen in a music video “Bepanaah” earlier this year. The vibrant track is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. The song marked Tiger’s first on-screen collaboration with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

--IANS

dc/