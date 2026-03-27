'Thudakkam' director Jude Anthany Joseph greets Vismaya Mohanlal on birthday

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Wishing Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, a very happy birthday, 'Thudakkam' director Jude Anthany Joseph on Friday called Vismaya the "most down-to-earth actress".

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Greeting the actress on her birthday, director Jude Anthany Joseph, on his Instagram page, wrote, " Happy birthday to the most down to earth, sweetest, pavamst actress I have ever met. God bless you dear."

Vismaya responded to her director's birthday greeting, saying, "Thank you so much cheta."

Earlier in the day, Maya's father Mohanlal had penned a birthday wish for her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Mayakutty. This year marks a beautiful new beginning... new dreams taking shape and your journey into cinema unfolding.”

“So proud of the passion and courage you carry into everything you do. Here’s to a year where the world sees your light. Love, Acha @mayamohanlal,” he concluded the post.

For the unaware Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

'Thudakkam', her debut film as an actress, is an upcoming Malayalam family drama,that has been written and directed by 2018: Everyone Is A Hero filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. Needless to say, the film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

The film, the shooting of which has been wrapped up, is schedueld to hit screens for Onam this year.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had penned an emotional note when the project was kickstarted. Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal had said, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.#Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas#VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

--IANS

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