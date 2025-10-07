This is how Sunny Hinduja reacted after a netizen requested him not to smoke so much

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja received a sweet message on social media from a fan, showing concern for his smoking habits on and off the screen.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunny showed the DM from one of his admirers that read, "Yaar app ek baat btao har series me agar aap itniiiii cigerette peeyoge toh kaise chalega? You really need to focus on quitting because we cant affort to loose amazing actors anymore. (sic)"

Praising his acting skills, the message went on, "Aap role me jo character pakadte ho. The tone, the language, the lehja basically its rare in actors I am sure they try too. But apka aisa lagta hain ki aap waha se hi ho. Jaise lagta tha aap Hayana ke ki ho (Aspirants), ya is baar ki Pakistan ke hi ho..point is your art is sooo sooo sooo sooo sooo soo soo good. Your fans love and adore you. Toh please yeh smoking wali series kaam karo aur waise bhi kaam peeyo cigarette yaar. We need to preserve you. (red heart and folded hands emoji)".

Appreciating the concern, Sunny revealed that he smokes only on screen and not in real life, stressing that smoking is injurious to health.

Sunny penned in the caption, "Tumhaara yeh pyaar hi toh motivation hai hamare liye (black heart emoji)… this post is dedicated to love of fans and yes cigarette is injurious to health for sure… (No smoking emoji)"

"[sunny hinduja, DM, fan comment, funny DMs, love, cigarette smoking is injurious to health, sandeep bhaiya, milind hinduja, vicky maheshwari, family man, chacha vidhayak hai humaare, aspirants, saare jahan se accha, murtaza malik]", he added.

Adding to the love, one of the Insta users commented, "Truly beautiful — such love can only be earned. @hindujasunny, you genuinely deserve all the love, care, and success that comes your way. God bless you always."

Another one penned, "There are very few people whose success feels very personal and @hindujasunny bhai you are one of them."

