The vacuum of losing a friend can never be erased, says Keerthy Suresh as she fondly remembers her late childhood friend

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Keerthy Suresh, who turned emotional remembering her late childhood friend Maneesha on the occasion of her birthday, has said that no matter what, the vacuum of losing a friend can never be erased.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a touching message that showed how much she missed her dear friend, who passed away a year ago after battling a brain tumour for over eight years, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "It’s been a year, and there hasn’t been a day I haven’t thought about you, especially today, on your birthday.

"No matter what, the vacuum of losing a friend can never be erased. Going through our chats, listening to your voice notes and holding onto everything I have of you. Never seen a fighter like you. I hope the other side of the world is keeping you at peace. You’ll always be missed."

It may be recalled that Keerthy Suresh had, almost a year ago, penned a heart touching post on Instagram about the brave fight that her friend put up while battling the tumour.

Penning the post soon after her friend's demise, she had then said, "The last few weeks have been really hard to deal with. It’s unbelievable to see my childhood friend leave us so soon.

"Diagnosed with a severe brain tumor at 21, she fought for almost eight years until last month. I haven’t seen anyone with such willpower until last November, when she underwent her third surgery. Post that was my last memory of having a deep conversation with her, where she cried that she couldn’t take the pain anymore. I held my emotions intact in front of her, but the minute I stepped out, I wore my glasses and mask and wept all through the hospital corridor.

"I don’t even want to mention the very last time I met her while she was unconscious. The only question I kept asking myself was why this happened to such a young girl who hadn’t even started living her life, who hadn’t even seen the world, and who had so many dreams she couldn’t fulfill. I still don’t have the answer. The severity of her tumor was something that could have taken her even sooner, but she fought until her last breath.You left exactly a month ago. Not a day will pass without thinking about you, Machutta. Remembering you today on your birthday and forever @maneeshamnair"

--IANS

mkr/