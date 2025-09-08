'The Trial' director Umesh Bist doesn’t believe in reining in his actors to churn out great performance

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Director Umesh Bist, who has helmed the upcoming 2nd season of the streaming show ‘The Trial’, has shared the trick behind churning out great performances from his actors, Jisshu Sengupta and Kajol.

Umesh, Jisshu and Kajol spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of the second season of the show. During the interview both Jisshu and Kajol cracked up frequently.

When the director was asked how does he rein in his actor to churn out a great performance, he told IANS, “Never ever try to rein in your actors. That's a bad call. You have to become a part of them. And, then you have to join the gang”.

He further mentioned that he had a good understanding of the series after watching the first season of the show.

He said, “I am a big fan of the ‘Good Wife’ (the show from which ‘The Trial’ is adapted). So, our source material was very rich. And, there was a certain way I wanted to narrate the story. So, that clarity I had. So, and then I had a great team with Kajol heading the show. And, Jishu and the wonderful crew and cast, and the writing was a big challenge for season 2”.

“Season 2 of ‘Good Wife’, if you see, is more than 27 episodes. Here we had only 6 episodes of half an hour each. So, we had to consolidate everything and get the essence out of it. And, then more importantly adapt it to our Indian situation. Of course, Jisshu, Kajol, they all chipped in. So, we had a very good base or the foundation to start with.Once we reached the set, I had very prepared and spontaneous actors”, he added.

‘The Trial’ season 2 is set to stream on September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar.

