The 'Trial 2’ actor Karanvir Sharma calls 2025 'a year of internal growth'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Sharma used these 9 days of Navratri to reflect and acknowledge all the blessings the year 2025 has brought his way.

Taking to his IG, 'The Trail 2' actor shared a couple of photos from his home temple during the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The chole, puri, and halwa Kanya puja prashad was also visible in the post.

We could also see Karanvir holding a puja ki thali in one of the pics.

Expressing his gratitude to Maa Durga for all the blessings, the 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' actor penned, "Jai mata di ! These 9 days have been transforming for me at levels which I could never imagine. This year has been for internal growth. Thank You Maa for showing me the way. Sorry, if I’ve been lost. Ya agar seva mein kuch kami reh gayi ho! Bhul Chook maaf Karna.(sic)"

He added that her mother's ardent belief in Maa gave her the will to prop herself on a wheelchair for hours and help with making the prashad.

"Such is her power. For everyone who helped. Thank You so much. Wishing everyone a very Happy Navami. May Maa take away all the sorrows and clear all obstacles and hurdles. Jai Ambe Gauri !," he concluded.

In the meantime, Karanvir turned a year older on September 18. Speaking to IANS exclusively, he revealed how he likes to celebrate his special day.

He was asked, "When it comes to birthdays, are you someone who enjoys big parties and lively celebrations, or do you prefer something more intimate like a quiet breakfast or lunch with close ones?"

Karanvir revealed that he prefers quiet celebrations.

He told IANS, "I actually get very, very shy on my own birthday. I feel overwhelmed and happy, but I genuinely love celebrating others' birthdays more than mine. There are so many emotions and good wishes coming from everyone, it just humbles me."

