'The Traitors' set to return for season 2 following a phenomenal debut

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Following an overwhelming response to the primary season of the reality show, "The Traitors", the makers have already announced season two of the drama, hosted by Karan Johar.

Premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, "The Traitors" season one has managed to keep the audience on the hook with its unpredictable twists, and edge-of-the-seat cliffhangers.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India shared, “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike such a powerful chord with audiences across India. With its distinctive mix of tension, strategy, and emotional honesty, brought to life by our versatile host, Karan Johar, and a stellar lineup of players who have brought their A-game to the show, the series has emerged as a true breakout. As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, The Traitors stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we’re thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, added, “We’re thrilled with the overwhelming reception and audience response to the Indian adaptation of The Traitors. Our fantastic collaboration with Prime Video resulted in delivering a version of the format that feels both fresh and true to its core, one that struck a real chord with viewers, who came for the thrill, drama, and their favorite celebrities, but stayed for the novelty, intrigue, and high entertainment quotient. Given the show’s rising popularity within just weeks of its launch, we’re delighted that Prime Video is greenlighting the development of season 2 of the much-loved format that’s sure to raise the bar even higher.”

Set in a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, the participants for "The Traitors" season 1 included Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

Going by the format of the show, the traitors are chosen secretly, while it is up to the rest to point them out before being eliminated.

--IANS

