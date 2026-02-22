'The Raja Saab' actress Riddhi Kumar wishes to play Rekha in her biopic: I feel a deep connection

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Riddhi Kumar, who was seen as Anitha in Prabhas starrer "The Raja Saab", has expressed her desire to essay the role of the legendary actress Rekha in her biopic.

Read More

Spilling her plans on her birthday, Riddhi said that she intends to be truly happy this year and become the centre of her own universe.

She shared, “On my birthday, all I wish for is to be more and more present and to be truly happy. I feel happiness isn’t just about what happens around you; it’s a choice. I choose to be happy, content, and present. I choose to make myself the centre of my own universe, which I feel makes me the captain of my own ship. Life is truly thrilling when you realise the power you hold within yourself. Of course, there are phases when we feel our best, but I want that phase to last as long as possible, and that’s my wish for this year.”

Asked about her dream project, Riddhi revealed that she has always dreamt of portraying the celebrated actress Rekha in her biopic.

"Somehow, I feel a deep connection with her soul and heart. Many people have even told me that we share similar energies, characteristics, and features. Beyond looks, it’s the drive and the heart that I feel a special bond with. I hope one day this dream role comes true,” she hoped.

Sharing a special message for her fans on her birthday, she concluded, saying, “I want to share a lot of gratitude and love with my fans. I’ve been getting many DMs,” she said.

Ever since making her acting debut with the Telugu romantic entertainer "Lover" in 2018, Riddhi has been a part of numerous projects such as "Superboys of Malegaon", "Radhe Shyam", "Salaam Venky", "Candy", "Crash Course", and "Human", along with others.

--IANS

pm/