The first look poster of Jayaram & Kalidas Jayaram's family entertainer 'Ashakal Aayiram' out

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) It is a nostalgic moment for Southern actor Kalidas Jayaram as he is all set to share the screen space with his actor father Jayaram yet again. The father and son duo will be seen together in G. Prajith's forthcoming directorial "Ashakal Ayiram".

For the unversed, Kalidas first faced the camera at the young age of six in the 2000 Malayalam outing "Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal," where he played Jayaram's son.

Remembering the 25-year journey, Kalidas penned on his official Instagram handle, "A moment 25 years in the making…From sharing the screen as a wide-eyed child with my Appa -playing his son both in reel and real life - to standing beside him again as an actor shaped by years of learning, this journey feels like a full circle. It’s more than just a film. It’s an emotion, a reunion, a dream reborn."

The makers have also unveiled the exciting first-look poster from “Ashakal Ayiram”, which showed Kalidas and Jayaram standing on the road with their backs against each other. While Kalidas looked like a happy-go-lucky young man dressed in casual wear, Jayaram was seen as an office-going middle-aged man in formal wear and an office bag.

"So humbled and overjoyed to share the FIRST LOOK of our upcoming film “Ashakal Ayiram” — a story that’s close to our hearts, helmed by the brilliant G. Prajith, with the ever-inspiring Jude Anthany Joseph as our creative captain. And none of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our dear Gokulam Gopalan sir and the prestigious Shree Gokulam Movies. This one’s for every father-son bond, every dreamer, and everyone who’s ever believed in coming home to where it all began." Jayaram added.

The director of the drama, G. Prajith also dropped the first look poster on social media with the caption, "The best “Boy Next Door” is BACK — this time with his own boy! Presenting the first look poster of the family entertainer Ashakal Aayiram. Coming to you very soon!"

--IANS

pm/