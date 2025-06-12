‘The Bengal Files’ teaser unveiled, Darshan Kumaar says ‘this time it’s more intense’

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) As the makers of “The Bengal Files”, which was previously titled ‘The Delhi Files’, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Thursday, actor Darshan Kumaar said that this time his character is even more intense.

The teaser is emotionally charged and brutally honest. It introduces the characters of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty , Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Darshan, who plays a Kashmiri Pandit once again, calls essaying the character a “responsibility.”

Darshan said: “I’m really excited and a little nervous about the teaser of The Bengal Files. My character carries pain, strength, and resilience of an entire community. After The Kashmir Files, stepping into the shoes of another Kashmiri Pandit was not just a role, but a responsibility.”

““This time, it’s even more intense — raw, emotional, and brutally honest. I’ve poured my heart into it and tried to do justice to their unheard voices.”

The actor hopes people connect with his character's journey and the message this film delivers.

“Some stories don’t just need to be told — they need to be felt.”

Talking about working with actors such as Anupam, Pallavi and Mithun among others, Darshan said: ‘It’s truly amazing to work once again with Anupam Kher ji, Pallavi Joshi ji, Mithun Da, Puneet Issar, our director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri sir, and our producer Abhishek Agarwal. After The Kashmir Files, being part of a film with such legendary artists feels like a blessing.”

Tagging them as “living legends”, he added: “I’m truly grateful to share screen space with these living legends — it’s an experience that inspires and elevates me as an actor.”

The film is backed by Abhishek Agarwal, reuniting Darshan Kumaar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, Darshan is currently shooting for an untitled suspense thriller in Bihar.

“The Bengal Files” is all set to release on September 5. It is the third and final installment in Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files . The film is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta killings.

The film explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

--IANS

dc/