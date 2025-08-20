‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The first look of the upcoming streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ was unveiled on Wednesday at the YRF Studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai. The series marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK perfectly fulfilled his daddy duties as he introduced the cast of the show in his inimitable style and playful humour, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor.

The streaming series is set in a stylised yet chaotic world, laced with self-aware humour, and a tongue-in-cheek tone.

Talking about the series, Aryan said, “With ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before”.

SRK said, “It’s a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that’s sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold, and I think audiences on Netflix will connect to the heart of it as much as its style”.

The music of the series is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. It will be released under the label of T-Series.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan, and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, all of whom have also written the series.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is set to drop on September 18 on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/