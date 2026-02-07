Tharun Bhascker's next titled 'Gaayapadda Simham'

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) The makers of director Kasyap Sreenivas's upcoming film, featuring actor Tharun Bhascker in the lead, have now announced their film's title as 'Gaayapadda Simham'.

Presented by Pavan Sadineni, who is currently directing Dulquer Salmaan’s A'akasamlo Oka Tara', the film is being produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina, Bhanu Kiran Pratapa, Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni, and Umesh Bansal under the banners of Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories and Zee Studios respectively.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s title through a striking and cleverly crafted poster.

Titled 'Gaayapadda Simham', the film's poster is dominated by bold red-and-white American-inspired illustrations. The design features a charging aircraft set against stars and vertical stripes, reminding one of the US flag. The rugged, textured finish evokes a passport stamp-like authenticity, hinting at an adventurous, irreverential, and satirical narrative.

The surrounding elements amplify the poster’s quirky personality- a finely detailed revolver, a caricature strongly resembling former US President Donald Trump, and a nostalgic Nataraj compass box. These playful yet pointed additions suggest a cocktail of political satire, crime, and offbeat humour. Complementing the mood is the cheeky tagline, “Don’t laugh! It’s a serious matter!” The makers have also confirmed that the traiser will drop on February 9 this year.

The film stars Faria Abdullah and Maanasa Choudhary as the leading ladies, with Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles.

On the technical front, Vidya Sagar Chinta has handled the film's cinematography while Sweekar Agasthi has been assigned the responsibility of composing music for the film. Viplav Nyshadam has taken charge of editing the film, the production design of which is by Chandrika Gorrepati. The story of the film has been penned by Surya Prakash Jyosula.

Sources say that shooting for the film is almost over and that there is only one song left to be filmed.

--IANS

mkr/