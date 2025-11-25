‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ new track sets the stage for dramatic turn of events

Mumbai: The upcoming track on television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ will add a dramatic twist to the overarching story of the show.

The dramatic moment unfolds at a high-profile corporate party hosted by Mansi (played by Nandani Tiwary) where she humiliates Anu (played by Niharika Chouksey) and her parents, assuming they’ve come uninvited, only to be stunned when Pushpa (played by Soma Rathod) confidently reveals that their family is the official caterer for the event.

Speaking about this intense and emotionally charged sequence, Niharika Chouksey said in a statement, “Our show has offered many twists, but this new track stands out because of the kind of intensity and spiritual depth it brings. It’s not something we get to see often on TV, and that’s what makes it special”.

“While the team was shooting these scenes, there was a very still, charged atmosphere on set, the kind where everyone automatically becomes quiet and focused. Moments like these remind me how much passion goes into creating something powerful. Personally, I’m really looking forward to watching how it comes together on screen because I feel this is one of those tracks that will stay with the audience long after it airs”, she added.

The story now moves toward a mysterious and spiritual turning point. Anu’s family, along with Arya’s mother, seeks guidance from a revered Daiva, what they learn hints at destiny, hidden connections, and a path that may bring Anu and Arya closer than ever. The revelation sets the stage for a significant shift in their lives, leaving both families shaken and curious about what lies ahead.

The show follows Anu Sharma, a 20-year-old middle-class girl from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and Aryavardhan (played Dolly Chawla), a 46-year-old successful industrialist heading the Vardhan Group of Industries. Anu's father works at a local store that sells Rajnandini Sarees, a brand owned by Aryavardhan’s company.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS