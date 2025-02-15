The Pitt Renewed for Second Season by Max: Medical Drama Continues

Washington: The medical drama TV series 'The Pitt' has been renewed for a second season.

'The Pitt' was created by R Scott Gemmill and premiered on Max on January 9, 2025.

The makers announced the medical drama from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television has been renewed for another season

It follows Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch's (Noah Wyle ) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room, reported Deadline.

The season finale of the first, 15-episode season is set for April 10.

"It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room, said Max Original Programming head Sarah Aubrey, adding, "Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season," as per the outlet.

"From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, The Pitt is truly a masterclass in storytelling -- and it's all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department," added WBTV Chairman Channing Dungey. "John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so," reported Deadline.

The cast includes Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr King), Isa Briones (Dr Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Javadi), as per the outlet.

'The Pitt' is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. (ANI)