SAG Awards 2025: 'Conclave' Wins Best Cast Ensemble, 'Shogun' Dominates TV

Los Angeles: The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrated exceptional talent across both film and television.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony held on Sunday night was streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The ceremony saw a mix of newcomers and established stars taking home top honours, with 'Conclave' sweeping the film categories and 'Shogun' dominating television awards.

In the film realm, 'Conclave' took home the coveted Best Ensemble Cast award. Timothee Chalamet claimed the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown', while Demi Moore received Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful performance in 'The Substance', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kieran Culkin earned the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'A Real Pain', with Zoe Saldana winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Emilia Perez'.

In the television categories, 'Shogun' emerged as the night's biggest winner, clinching three awards, including Best Drama Series Ensemble.

Anna Sawai won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Toda Mariko, and Hiroyuki Sanada took home Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Yoshii Toranaga, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Only Murders in the Building' continued its awards season success, winning Best Comedy Series Ensemble, while Martin Short claimed Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Oliver Putnam.

Jean Smart was recognized with the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in 'Hacks'.

Jessica Gunning received Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in 'Baby Reindeer', while Colin Farrell was awarded Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role in 'The Penguin'.

The Best Stunt Ensemble awards were announced during the preshow, with 'The Fall Guy' winning in film and 'Shogun' triumphing in the TV category.

During the ceremony, acting legend Jane Fonda was honoured with the prestigious Life Achievement Award for her decades-long contribution to film and television.

The ceremony was also marked by a moment of solidarity, as the guild had previously cancelled its live nominees' announcement due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The organization encouraged donations to support the SAG-AFTRA community through the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's natural disaster relief fund, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

