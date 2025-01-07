Payal Kapadia Reflects on Golden Globe Loss, Celebrates Journey of 'All We Imagine As Light

New Delhi: Despite not securing a win at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia, the director of 'All We Imagine As Light', expressed immense gratitude for the experience and the memories she gained.

Her film, which had been nominated in two prestigious categories, failed to take home any awards during the ceremony held on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) in Los Angeles.

However, for Kapadia, the moment was still one of personal triumph and growth.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Kapadia shared a candid post reflecting on the experience.

In a picture with the producers of 'All We Imagine As Light', Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das -- she captioned the photograph, "We didn't win anything but had sooo much fun."

The film's loss in both the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category and the Best Director category was certainly a blow, with the award for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture going to 'Emilia Perez', a French film, and 'The Brutalist's Brady Corbet taking home the Best Director award.

Nevertheless, Kapadia chose to focus on the positive side of the event, highlighting the joy and camaraderie of the experience.

In addition to expressing her gratitude for the event, Kapadia also thanked the team behind her Golden Globes look.

She shared heartfelt appreciation for the designer Payal Khandwala and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik. "And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident," she wrote.

Kapadia's ensemble for the prestigious night was a handwoven jumpsuit made from lightweight matte silk.

Featuring intricate brocade details on the pockets and a signature loop neck design, the sleek black jumpsuit gave her an elegant and timeless look.

'All We Imagine As Light' may have missed out on a Golden Globe, but in 2024, the film made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala. (ANI)