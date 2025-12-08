Manoj Pahwa says ‘TV shows became like a factory’, calls his time as ‘golden period’

Mumbai: Known for doing television shows such as “Office Office”, “Bol Baby Bol” and “Just Mohabbat” to name a few, acclaimed actor Manoj Pahwa has reflected on why television shows from the 1990s are still etched in minds, saying the era thrived because content was crafted with time, care and creative breathing room.

Asked why contemporary shows fail to leave a similar impact, Manoj told IANS that the working culture of television changed drastically over time as it has become on “factory” mode.

“In today's shows, because later on, TV shows became like factories. When we used to do television, it was a golden period. We had to deliver just four episodes in a month. It was weekly. One episode took two–two and a half days.”

“Your producer-director used to block for 10 days. From 1 to 10, it was a block. Just Mohabbat, you had to do 4 episodes.

He added that the slower pace benefited everyone involved.

“Writers had 20 days to work on the next episodes. As actors, we also had a gap. And the subjects were evolving. We don’t do those anymore,” said Manoj, who will be seen in Netflix’s “Single Papa”.

Manoj pointed to the literary depth and strong writing teams of that time. From adaptations of Munshi Premchand and Ghalib to shows like Just Mohabbat, which he recalled was rooted in child–parent psychology.

“We don't do those anymore, Literature, Munshi Premchand's stories, Ghalib. Just Mohabbat was also...Child, parent, it was on psychology. Kamanshu had set it up. Victor used to write. Saurabh used to write. Anmol came later. So, that kind of team. Office office. Even office office also. Later, it became like a factory.”

“Single Papa” stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

--IANS