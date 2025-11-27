Kiku Sharda reveals his favourite Big B film on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who recently appeared on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has shared his favourite film of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In the upcoming episode, the actor-comedian joined Big B on the hot seat, delivering a fun mix of humour and nostalgia. Entering as his character Bachcha Yadav, Kiku quickly set a playful tone with jokes about matching Bachchan’s height and praising his iconic smile.

Beyond the humour, Kiku Sharda shared that ‘Kaala Patthar’ is one of his favourite films, to which Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his first job was in a coal factory, an experience that later informed his performance in the movie.

During the segment, one of the standout highlights came when Kiku sang his own humorous interpretation of the classic track ‘Mere Angne Mein’. In his lyrical twist, he playfully questioned why “biwi hi moti hoti hai, pati bhi mota ho sakta hai”, drawing a hearty, appreciative laugh from Bachchan and the audience.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is one of India’s most iconic and the longest running television shows. It also revived the career of Big B, who back in time was facing a severe financial crunch. During the late 1990s, Big B’s production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp) had gone belly up, given its overly corporate approach in times when the industry followed a very traditional way of making movies.

His ABCL suffered losses to the tune of INR 100 crores after the 1996 edition of Miss World received a huge backlash across the country over it being organised in Bengaluru. ABCL was the organiser of the event but when fringe groups started protesting against the beauty pageant, the fire soon spread across the nation, with people in the country expressing their disdain towards the pageant being organised in India.

In a bid to pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with ‘KBC’ in 2000. Suddenly, a megastar, who earlier was only accessible on the silver screen, reached millions of Indian households through television. With the strength of a new medium by his side, Big B not just booked the primetime of India but also made a place in the heart of every Indian family.

The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which is based on the UK show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS