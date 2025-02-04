Khakee Teaser: Bengali Stars Jeet & Prosenjit Unite for First Action Drama

Mumbai: Movie enthusiasts are in for a treat as Netflix's 2025 content lineup has some exciting stories for fans across languages and regions. One such show is Neeraj Pandey's gritty cop drama, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', whose teaser was unveiled last night.

What makes this series special is the first-time collaboration between Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee. While Jeet plays an IPS officer, Prosenjit reportedly takes on the role of a politician.

Set in Kolkata in the 2000s, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' revolves around a thrilling story of crime, corruption, and law enforcement. The series follows a dedicated IPS officer's fight against powerful criminals and politicians to bring back peace and justice. Parambrata Chatterjee also plays a key role as a police officer.





The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey has co-written the script along with Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakraborty.

Apart from Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the series also features Saswata Chatterjee, Chitrangda Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das among others.

Though Jeet produced the film Aay Khuku Aay (2022), which starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, the two actors never shared screen space before. Prosenjit was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime series 'Jubilee'.

'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' revolved around the struggle between Amit Lodha, an Indian Police Service officer, and a notorious gang leader. It features Brijeshwar Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Tacker.It also includes actors - Aishwarya Sushmita, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap, and Bharat Jha.

The series was released on November 25, 2022. (ANI)